Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

