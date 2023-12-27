Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %

Oragenics stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

