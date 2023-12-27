Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 1.7 %
Oragenics stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
