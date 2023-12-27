Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.97 ($12.05) and traded as low as €10.46 ($11.49). Orange shares last traded at €10.47 ($11.51), with a volume of 2,127,692 shares changing hands.

Orange Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.71.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

