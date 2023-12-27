Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

