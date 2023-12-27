Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

