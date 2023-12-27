Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 724 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

