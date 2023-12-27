Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 185.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

