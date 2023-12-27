Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 104.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $461.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $286.79 and a 52-week high of $462.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.76.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

