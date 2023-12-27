Passage Bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio Trading Down 2.8 %

PASG opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.98. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 510.1% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,721,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 208,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.