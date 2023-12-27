PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.20. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 39,400 shares traded.

PCS Edventures! Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 135.84% and a net margin of 46.78%.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

