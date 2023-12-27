PFG Advisors Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

