Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.