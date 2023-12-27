Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Prime Global Capital Group Price Performance
Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile
Prime Global Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Plantation Business and Real Estate Business. The Plantation business segment focuses on the oil palm and durian plantation. The Real Estate Business segment deals with the acquisition and development of commercial and residential real estate properties.
