Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

