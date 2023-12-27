Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,270 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMST opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
