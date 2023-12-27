Private Trust Co. NA Buys 463 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $580.46 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.