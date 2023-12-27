Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 143,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

