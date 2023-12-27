Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

