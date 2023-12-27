Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.18 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.