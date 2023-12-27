Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.42 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

