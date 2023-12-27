Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

