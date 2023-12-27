Private Trust Co. NA Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.70.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

