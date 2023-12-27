Private Trust Co. NA Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

