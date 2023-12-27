Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,145 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.