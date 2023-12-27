Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 5,132 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

RCD stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $533.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

