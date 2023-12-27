Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $78.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

