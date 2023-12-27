Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.6% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.