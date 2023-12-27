Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,287 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

