Private Trust Co. NA Sells 236 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

