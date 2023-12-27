Private Trust Co. NA Sells 31 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $795.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $688.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.24. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $399.29 and a fifty-two week high of $799.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

