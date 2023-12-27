Private Trust Co. NA Sells 583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

