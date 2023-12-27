Private Trust Co. NA Sells 9,602 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

