Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.