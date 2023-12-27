Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it’s going
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.