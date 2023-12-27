Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

