Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.18

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and traded as low as $53.27. Puma shares last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Puma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

