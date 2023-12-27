Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cousins Properties Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.49 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 216.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.