Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised by William Blair

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $381.00 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.29 and its 200 day moving average is $469.66.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

