Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Increased by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.44. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $55.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $16.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.69 EPS.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.
View Our Latest Report on Everest Group
Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE EG opened at $351.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $328.96 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.57.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.
About Everest Group
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everest Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.