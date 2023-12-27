Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Increased by Zacks Research

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.44. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $55.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $16.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $62.69 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.63.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $351.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $328.96 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

