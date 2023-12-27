Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.48.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

