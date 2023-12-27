Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OGI)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.04 million during the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Organigram

Organigram Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$5.48.

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.