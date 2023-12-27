Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Cut by KeyCorp

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $73.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

