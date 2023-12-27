Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

NYSE CF opened at $80.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

