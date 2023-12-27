Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

