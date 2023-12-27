Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock valued at $783,237. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

