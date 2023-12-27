Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut by William Blair

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.97 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $64.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,165,000 after buying an additional 350,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the third quarter worth about $22,203,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

