QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 444.40 Average PT from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

Several research firms recently weighed in on QQ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.91) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 309.40 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 320.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.42. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

