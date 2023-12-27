Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

