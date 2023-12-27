Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
