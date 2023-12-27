Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

