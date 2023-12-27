Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares.
Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.
Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Company Profile
Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.
