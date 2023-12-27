Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 7.1 %

MARK stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Remark has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 101.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 638,940 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

See Also

