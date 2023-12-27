Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 7.1 %
MARK stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Remark has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
