Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
