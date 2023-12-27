Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

